Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 514,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PTLO stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

