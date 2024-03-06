Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

