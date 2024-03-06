Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.14 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,683 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.36% of Aaron’s worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.00%.

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

