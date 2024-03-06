Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.14 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

AMKR stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

