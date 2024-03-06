Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

KWR stock opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average of $179.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

