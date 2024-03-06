Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

