Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 107,406 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,496,542 shares of company stock worth $33,051,801. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.