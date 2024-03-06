Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,239 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Employers by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Trading Up 0.8 %

Employers stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

