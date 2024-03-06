Trexquant Investment LP Sells 51,101 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,101 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

