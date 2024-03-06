Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.09 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Everi by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. Everi’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.