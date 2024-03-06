Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

