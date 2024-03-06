Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.50

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

