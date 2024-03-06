Truist Financial Corp Acquires 394,225 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 421.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

