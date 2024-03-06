Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $183.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

