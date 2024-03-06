Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.00% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 522,642 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 412,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 402,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,498 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

