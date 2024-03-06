Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,909 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of BALL opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

