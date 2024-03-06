Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.07% of Oxford Industries worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

