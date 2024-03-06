Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.38.

CASY opened at $291.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average is $274.25. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

