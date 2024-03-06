Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

