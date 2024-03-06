Truist Financial Corp Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 166,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 940,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,586,000 after purchasing an additional 126,592 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

