Truist Financial Corp Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after buying an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

