Truist Financial Corp Has $14.86 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

