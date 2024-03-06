Truist Financial Corp Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

