Truist Financial Corp Has $15.27 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of CNX Resources worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

