Truist Financial Corp Has $15.78 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Sensata Technologies worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.