Truist Financial Corp Has $17.13 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.0 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

