Truist Financial Corp Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

