Truist Financial Corp Has $17.46 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.53% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.