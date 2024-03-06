Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SLYV opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.