Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

