Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

