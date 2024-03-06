Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

