Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,071 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.