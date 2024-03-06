Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,893 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

