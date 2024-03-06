Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,132 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $35,309,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

