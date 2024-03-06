Truist Financial Corp Sells 26,026 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IUSG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.