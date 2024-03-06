Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,771 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

