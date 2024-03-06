Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $232.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $236.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

