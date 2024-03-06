Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 250. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trustpilot Group traded as high as GBX 200.40 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 4701664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.32).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
