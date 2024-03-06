Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Cut by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 212.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.