U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 0.9%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.93. 29,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Stories

