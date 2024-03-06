U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Eric Joseph Williams Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USPH stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

