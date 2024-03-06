Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $95.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 2041932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

