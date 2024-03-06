UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.84% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.