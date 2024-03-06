UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

