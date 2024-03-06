UBS Group Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $89.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

