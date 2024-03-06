UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

