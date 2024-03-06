UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.