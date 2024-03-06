Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,099.40 ($13.95).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 956.50 ($12.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,732.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 963.15.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

