United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 4.9 %

UCBI stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.