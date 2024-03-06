United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

